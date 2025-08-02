Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

