Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 17,689 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,183,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,400,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 608,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HAFC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HAFC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

