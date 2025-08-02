Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,555 Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

TUSI opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

