Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells $1,106,197.50 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TDY opened at $544.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.60 and a 200-day moving average of $497.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $397.78 and a 1-year high of $570.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

