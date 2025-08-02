Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,582 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tanger by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth about $351,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tanger by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SKT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE SKT opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Tanger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.29%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

