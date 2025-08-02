DA Davidson Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $34.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $32,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,927.88. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after buying an additional 2,956,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $54,950,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $35,330,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 647.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 918,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

