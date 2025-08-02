DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:FSS opened at $122.48 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 47.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 201.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

