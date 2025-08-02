The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $795,324.84 in Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $795,324.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $292.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

