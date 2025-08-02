Insider Selling: The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 6,232 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE PGR opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.21 and a 200 day moving average of $266.02. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 498.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

