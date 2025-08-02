Insider Selling: The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) CIO Sells 2,391 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $595,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,209.52. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PGR opened at $240.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 622,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Progressive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after purchasing an additional 396,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

