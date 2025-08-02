Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 72,208 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 241.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,208 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 17.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CORZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,794,155.66. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

