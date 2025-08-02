Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,632,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after buying an additional 3,237,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,292,000 after buying an additional 577,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 12,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,370,000 after acquiring an additional 986,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.