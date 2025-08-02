Michael Paul O’day Sells 14,879 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $62.03 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

