Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 290.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,108,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 219,498 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 478,596 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 3.7%

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.90. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

