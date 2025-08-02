Cwm LLC Purchases 3,269 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2,485.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Constellium Profile

Constellium last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

