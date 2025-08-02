Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,286,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

