Cwm LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPH. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 713,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

