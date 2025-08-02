Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,388,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 157,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDS shares. CLSA raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

