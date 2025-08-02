Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

