Eric Richard Remer Sells 11,861 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2025

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,861 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $135,096.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,279,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,131,249.78. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,639 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $140,545.68.
  • On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $54,326.79.
  • On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,747 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $225,115.80.
  • On Wednesday, July 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $100,509.85.
  • On Tuesday, July 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,973 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,462.45.
  • On Wednesday, July 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $87,782.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,296 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $175,182.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,789 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $47,985.78.
  • On Tuesday, June 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,711 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $197,504.22.
  • On Tuesday, June 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $42,367.05.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.28 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. EverCommerce's revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 919.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

