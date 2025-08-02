Eric Richard Remer Sells 11,861 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,861 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $135,096.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,279,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,249.78. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,639 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $140,545.68.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $54,326.79.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,747 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $225,115.80.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $100,509.85.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,973 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,462.45.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $87,782.80.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,296 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $175,182.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,789 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $47,985.78.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,711 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $197,504.22.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $42,367.05.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. EverCommerce’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 919.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

