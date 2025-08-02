Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,985 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanofi purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,284,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MeiraGTx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MeiraGTx by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

MeiraGTx stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.13). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 241.05% and a negative net margin of 484.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGTX. Wall Street Zen raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $204,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 853,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,768.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $378,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,361,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,019.51. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

