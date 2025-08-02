Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Sells $180,870.00 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ryder System Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of NYSE R opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $184.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.57.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
