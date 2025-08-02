Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Sells $180,870.00 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE R opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $184.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

