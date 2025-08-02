Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells $219,439.50 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $409.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.