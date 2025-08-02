Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $270,120.01 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Astha Malik sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $270,120.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 249,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,869.79. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Astha Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Astha Malik sold 13,460 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $482,944.80.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.