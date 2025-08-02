Suzanne L. Helen Sells 2,500 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MHK opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,171,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,647 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

