Holding Ltd V3 Sells 66,049 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 66,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $400,256.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,312,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,352,192.58. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Ltd V3 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 369,984 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $2,075,610.24.

On Monday, July 28th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $3,095,000.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $3,225,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,275,000.00.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $7.63.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

