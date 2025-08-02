Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

SBUX opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

