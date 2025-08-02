Short Interest in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Grows By 382,207.7%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,580,000 shares, anincreaseof382,207.7% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,017,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,017,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

