Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

