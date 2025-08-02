Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells 1,157 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $236,837.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,370.40. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:DRI opened at $203.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.10 and a 52 week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

