Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 144,256 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZVRA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

