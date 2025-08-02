Head-To-Head Analysis: Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) and Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Constr and Komatsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Constr N/A N/A N/A Komatsu 10.37% 13.05% 7.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hitachi Constr and Komatsu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Constr 0 0 0 0 0.00 Komatsu 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Constr $9.01 billion 0.71 $537.42 million $5.45 11.01 Komatsu $26.95 billion 1.14 $2.90 billion $3.05 10.64

This table compares Hitachi Constr and Komatsu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Hitachi Constr. Komatsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi Constr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hitachi Constr pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Komatsu pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hitachi Constr pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Komatsu pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Hitachi Constr has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Komatsu has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Komatsu shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Komatsu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Komatsu beats Hitachi Constr on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi Constr

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. The company offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills. It also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines. In addition, the company offers industrial machinery, including presses, sheet-metal machinery, 3D laser cutting machine, transfer machines, battery manufacturing equipment, wire saws, thermos modules, thermoelectric generation module, and temperature control products; quarry equipment; agricultural and livestock equipment; EH sensor device; iron and steel casting products; and logistics equipment. Further, the company provides retail financing; construction machinery rental services; remanufactured products; other support services; transportation, warehousing, packing, and other services; and purchases and sells used equipment. Komatsu Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

