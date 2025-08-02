Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,660 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 386.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $187,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,341 shares of company stock worth $1,326,573. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $11.46 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.75 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

