Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of California BanCorp worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California BanCorp by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCAL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.21. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

California BanCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on California BanCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on California BanCorp

California BanCorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.