Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of California BanCorp worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California BanCorp by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
California BanCorp Stock Performance
Shares of BCAL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.21. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on California BanCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on California BanCorp
California BanCorp Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than California BanCorp
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.