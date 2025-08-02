OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GLDM opened at $66.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

