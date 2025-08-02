1,990 Shares in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth $250,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 29.4% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 523.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,724,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $199.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average is $199.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 951.62 and a beta of 0.79. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

