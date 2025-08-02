OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 29,322 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after buying an additional 1,086,797 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,136,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $24,399,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,236,000 after acquiring an additional 293,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.48 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

