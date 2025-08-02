Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. SiTime comprises about 1.8% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average of $186.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 2.20.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,000. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $1,602,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,683.95. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

