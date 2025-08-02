Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Aviso Wealth Management

Aviso Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $445.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $462.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

