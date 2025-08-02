Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $118.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $92.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
