Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 175.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,558,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 571,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

