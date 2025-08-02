12,553 Shares in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 810,131 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 910,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 53,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,223,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

QAI stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

