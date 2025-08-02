Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $250.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

NYSE:BA opened at $221.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.67. The company has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $378,459,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

