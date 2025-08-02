FY2026 EPS Estimates for Celcuity Increased by HC Wainwright

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Celcuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity’s FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Celcuity Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 176.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Celcuity by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,182 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celcuity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,500. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Recommended Stories

