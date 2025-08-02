Q4 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Air Canada had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACDVF

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.