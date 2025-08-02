Q4 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Air Canada had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACDVF
Air Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.