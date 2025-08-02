iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.66. 13,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 9,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

