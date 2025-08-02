Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, anincreaseof2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

MALJF stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Magellan Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.