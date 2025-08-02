LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,800 shares, agrowthof2,312.9% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 991,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get LeGrand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LGRDY

LeGrand Price Performance

Shares of LeGrand stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. LeGrand has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). LeGrand had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LeGrand will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeGrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.3264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. LeGrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

LeGrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeGrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeGrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.