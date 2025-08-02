LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,800 shares, agrowthof2,312.9% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 991,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.
LeGrand Price Performance
LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). LeGrand had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LeGrand will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LeGrand Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.3264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. LeGrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.
LeGrand Company Profile
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
