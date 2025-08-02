OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 179,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 154,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
OneMedNet Trading Up 0.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.
OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
OneMedNet Company Profile
OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.
