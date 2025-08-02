Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.
Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.
