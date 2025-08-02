Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Kikkoman Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

